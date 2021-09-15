Sylvia Y. “Trudy” Ufford, 84, St. Cloud

December 21, 1936 – September 10, 2021

Sylvia Y. “Trudy” Ufford, age 84, of St Cloud, died peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her family on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Benson Funeral home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Trudy was born on December 21, 1936 in Brainerd, MN to Roy and Violet (Melby) Sheppard. She grew up and graduated High School in Backus, MN and moved to the Twin Cities where she attended the University of Minnesota and worked as a legal secretary. Trudy married David Ufford on November 30, 1963 at St. Matthews Catholic Church in W. St. Paul. The couple later moved to St. Cloud.

Trudy’s faith and family were very important to her. She was a charter member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Trudy and David were devoted to one another. They loved to dance and spend time at the family farm in Backus, MN. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Dave; children, Staci (Robert) Hinrichs, Jacqueline (James) Richards, and Todd (Michelle) Ufford; grandchildren, Max Hinrichs, Sam Hinrichs, Michael (Jesse) Richards, Jacob (Brittney) Richards, Melissa Richards, Quinn Ufford, and Lucy Ufford; and great-grandchildren, Eli, Owen and Ellery Ufford

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Violet Sheppard.

“Our family would like to express their deep gratitude to the entire team at CentraCare Hospice for their compassionate and loving care in our time of need”