Sylverius “Syl” Sand, 86, St. Cloud

June 11, 1936 - December 12, 2022

The Sand girls announce the passing of their dad, Sylverius “Syl” Anthony Sand, on the morning of December 12, 2022. He passed peacefully at 86 years of age in his home surrounded by his daughters. Services for Syl will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. The funeral will also be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Syl was born on his family farm in Stearns County to Leo and Catharina Sand along with 12 brothers and sisters. He had a passion for numbers, loved math riddles, and easily remembered baseball statistics. When asked how old he was, he never gave a straight answer. He’d say, “I was 11 years old on June 11, 1947.”

Growing up, Syl walked a mile to and from school each day, hiding behind his brothers to keep warm. When he could, he’d ride his pony Sammy to school. He graduated from Melrose High School & Morris Ag School. After graduation, Syl worked for his dad on the family farm and played ball for New Munich and later, for Roscoe. Syl taught himself how to play piano along with the accordion and guitar. He loved a good sing along and never passed by a piano without at least one chorus of “Betsy the Heifer” or “No Beer Today”. His fondness for music led him to playing in a band.

Syl proudly enlisted in the United States Army on his 21st birthday. Upon returning home in 1962, he began his lifelong career in carpentry. Just one year later, Syl met Carolyn (Carrie) Schefers at a wedding he had crashed with a buddy. Syl and Carrie were married on October 10, 1964. He and Carrie built new homes for their growing family, welcoming a new daughter at each new home.

The family planted their roots in the St. Cloud area where they raised their 4 daughters Deb, Dee, Tracey, and Tonya. When Syl wasn’t working (which was rare), he enjoyed fishing, playing 500, singing, playing or watching baseball, and spending time with good people at the cabin. He water skied at age 70, ice skated at age 80, and obsessed about caring for his home and the cabin. He loved to celebrate his summer birthday with family and friends and a fish fry.

He was a quirky storyteller that told (and retold!) his greatest hits to anyone that would listen. He shared fish stories, rehashed games of 500, talked about the horse he owned at Canturbury, his many building projects, his travels, and the ol’ classic, his famous train accident.

Syl was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie (November 9, 2012), his parents, his siblings Pauline (Herman) Kruschek, Joan (Jim) Otto, Eddie (Betty), Lucille, Ervin (Betty), Vern, Maynard, Bert, Marlene (Sy) Determan Benkowski, Jerome, his in‐laws Clarence Enneking, Orville (Carol) Schefers, Art Schloeder, Charlie Schefers, and many close friends that feel like family.

He is survived by his sisters Flo (Ray) Mayers, Jean Enneking and his in‐laws Eileen, Mel, Lorraine, Donna, Hub (Joan) Schefers, and Mari Schloeder. He is also survived by his four daughters, Deb (Tom) Heile, Dee (Dave) Johnson, Tracey (Rich) Belmont, and Tonya (Artie) Huber, and 10 grandchildren, Ella, Sara, Jack, Mike, Elizabeth, Kaitlyn, Eric, Luke, Ryan and Andy.

We love you dad and “take care”.