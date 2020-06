BURTRUM -- A Swanville man was hurt when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 28 at 170th Street near Burtrum in Todd County.

Fifty-six-year-old John Lange was driving his Harley Davidson north on the highway when he hit the deer.

Lange was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.