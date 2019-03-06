SUV Crash in Rockford Sends One to Hospital

ROCKFORD -- A woman was hurt in a crash in Wright County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just after 2:40 p.m. on Highway 55 near Electric Drive in Rockford.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two SUVs were going west on Highway 55. The first SUV pulled over to the right shoulder. When the SUV went back across the lanes to make a wide left turn, it was hit by the second SUV.

The driver of the first SUV, 23-year-old Katelyn Herman of Plymouth, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Her 1-year-old passenger and the driver and passenger of the second SUV, 47-year-old Donita Knaus of Watkins and 42-year-old Tana Crowell of Annandale, were not hurt.