Suspected Working Cannon Found During Minnesota Drug Raid

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities found what appears to be a functioning cannon during a drug bust on farmland west of Minneapolis.

Agents from a drug task force raided the property north of Hutchinson on Monday and arrested a 59-year old man and a 56-year-old woman.

They also recovered several shotguns, an AR-15 rifle, other guns, methamphetamine, marijuana, suspected LSD, a stun gun and more than $5,000 in cash.

A statement from task force Cmdr. Ross Ardoff says the cannon was found outside a shed, along with cannon accessories. The Star Tribune reports the couple has not yet been charged but was being held in the Meeker County Jail on suspicion of drug possession.

