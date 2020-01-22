Suspect Wanted in May Shooting Arrested in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department has arrested a man wanted in a home invasion in eastern Minnesota last May.

St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton said 19-year-old Nicholas James of St. Cloud was arrested on a warrant out of Chisago County just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Oxton says James was arrested in the 1100 block of 13th Street South without incident.

James was wanted on robbery and attempted murder charges.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, three suspects broke into a home back on May 16th. Authorities say a 22-year-old victim was shot and wounded. The victim was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital.

The other two suspects were brought into police custody shortly after the incident. The sheriff's office says the suspects and victim knew each other and do not believe the incident was random.

