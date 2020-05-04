Susan W. Rathmanner, 77, St. Cloud

January 8, 1943 – May 2, 2020

Susan Waller Rathmanner, age 77, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

As per Susan’s wishes there will be no funeral services. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Susan was born January 8, 1943 in Janesville, WI to Frank and Evelyn (Pederson) Cornelius. She worked in the pharmacy department at the St. Cloud Hospital. Susan was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was very active at the St. Cloud Whitney Senior Center; volunteered for the March of Dimes and at the Paramount Theater; and was a bird and cat lover as well as a supporter of the Audubon Society and Tri County Humane Society.

She is survived by her son Robbe (Jill Cervenka) Waller of Benicia, CA.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred to the Audubon Society or Tri County Humane Society.