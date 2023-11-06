Susan Urbanska, 74, Brainerd and formerly of Foley

November 12, 1948 - November 1, 2023

Susan K. Urbanska, age 74 of Brainerd and formerly of Foley, died on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Susan K. Urbanska was born November 12, 1948 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Delores (Bower) Graczyk. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1966. She married Jim Urbanska on August 2, 1969 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. Susan worked as a Para Professional for the St. Cloud and Brainerd School Districts as well as the St. Cloud Childrens Home. She enjoyed playing cards, journaling, camping and trips to the casino. She never missed a chance to spend time with her sisters. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jim, Brainerd, and daughter, Stacy (Charles) Burns of Shoreview and son, Jeremy (Melissa) of Royalton and grandchildren: Mitchell (Kristen) Burns, Morgan (Seth) Teeter, Emma (Joe Baker), Nicole Urbanska (Matt Sieben) and Zachery Urbanska and great grandchildren, Ryker and Jaxon Burns. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Ronnie (Gloria), Randy, Mike (Karla), Mary Jo (Terry) Reich and Tammy (Kevin) Krotzer. She was preceded in death by her parents, baby sister, Mary Graczyk and brother, Tim Graczyk.