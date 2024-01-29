Susan (Sue) Marie Houdek, 76, St. Cloud

November 20, 1947 - January 26, 2024

attachment-Susan Houdek loading...

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Susan (Sue) Marie Houdek (Strobel), age 76, of St. Cloud. Susan passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Entombment of the Urn will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church.

Sue was born prematurely on November 20, 1947, at just 3 lbs. and 13 oz. She was persistent from the beginning and remained that way until her death, battling mental illness and health issues for most of her life. Sue is survived by her daughter Catherine J. Houdek, St. Cloud, her son, Steven T. Houdek and his wife Katherine A., of Minneapolis, her five grandchildren, two sisters and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.

Sue attended Cathedral High School and had fond memories of walking from the East side of town to and from school and stopping afterwards at Dan Marsh for a fountain cherry pop with sister Pat. She enjoyed dances at the Civic Center when she was a teenager. She met Thomas Houdek while attending a dance at Club Domino, whom she later married on April 4, 1970 at St. Augustine Church in St. Cloud, MN. After living in Minneapolis for a few years, they moved to Elk River and then Otsego MN. After their divorce in 1983, Sue returned to St. Cloud where she resided until her passing.

Sue enjoyed writing and wrote 25 articles for a monthly paper that was published in Catholic Charities. She was the secretary for the Hope Community Support Center for five years, where she also volunteered. She also served as secretary of the tenant council at the Wilson Apartments.

Sue enjoyed music, especially the Bee Gees (particularly Andy Gibb) and the Beatles. She enjoyed reading while listening to her music.

Sue had a deep faith and lived believing one should “Be kind and loving to everyone you meet in life.”