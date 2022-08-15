Susan “Sue” Kloeckl, 57, Little Falls/Pierz

January 10, 1965 - August 12, 2022

Susan "Sue" Kloeckl, 57 year old resident of the Little Falls/Pierz area passed away Friday, August 12 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a hard fought two year cancer journey.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 19 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 18 and from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. on Friday, August 19 all visitation dates and time will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Morrison County Drive Fore Cancer 815 2nd Street SE, Little Falls MN, 56345 or the family of Susan Kloeckl.