Susan Ramler (Schreifels), 57, Albany

January 9, 1964 – March 12, 2021

It is with great sadness to announce that Susan Ramler (Schreifels), 57, passed away peacefully in her home on March 12, 2021 after a year-long battle with Pancreatic cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 18th, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home and again on Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Per Sue’s request, a celebration of life will follow the burial at The Landing in St. Anna from 4:30 to 7:30 with a meal at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the INDY foundation. Sue was chosen as the March INDY Warrior for her optimistic and courageous fight against cancer.

Sue was born in Melrose, Minnesota on January 9, 1964 to Val and Cyril Schreifels. She was the youngest of nine. She graduated from Melrose Highschool in 1982. She later moved to Albany, where she married the love of her life, Greg Ramler. For the last 40 years they built a beautiful life together filled with many memories. Together with Jack and Doris Ramler, they built successful businesses: Ramler Trucking, Ramler Cold Storage, and Alternative Self-Storage. Sue loved to travel, entertain guests, play pickleball, golf, ride in the ranger, fish, listen to music, attend concerts, play cards, visit with friends and family, and most of all make memories with her grandkids. She leaves a legacy of love and kindness through a wide network of friends and family. She will be remembered for her generosity, thoughtfulness, upbeat personality, infectious laugh, and love of life!

She lives on through her loving family and friends including: her husband, Greg Ramler; Son, Eric (Darcy) Ramler and grandchildren Madison, Morgan, and Bryce; Daughter, Nicole (Evan) Carbert and grandchildren Maverick and Adley; parents late Cyril Schreifels and surviving Val Schreifels; siblings and inlaws, Diane (Bernard) Bueckers, late Earl (Lynn) Schreifels, late Dale and Cheryl Schreifels, Gary (Jan) Schreifels, Keith (Barb) Schreifels, late Jelene Hennenkamp, Late Gwen and Tom Derichs, and Dave (Karen) Schreifels; in-laws, Genell(Larry) Carter, Laura (Joe) Backes, Linda (Dave) Finken, and Jack (Doris) Ramler; and many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends. She is also preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ambrose and Delores Ramler.