Susan Peterson, 62, Princeton

April 29, 1961 - October 19, 2023

Funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton for Susan Peterson, 62 of Princeton who died Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. The Rev. Steve Tischer will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7PM Monday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in Princeton. There will be a prayer service at 6:30PM on Monday at the funeral home in Princeton.

Susan was born April 29, 1961 in Cambridge to Bennie & Lorraine (Skoglund) Meyer. She married James Peterson on May 31, 1980 at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton. Susan worked as a daycare provider for many years. She enjoyed quilting, crafting, flower gardening, antiquing, shooting pool, fishing and cooking. She loved spending time with her family going up north to the cabin. She so loved her grandchildren. Susan loved the holiday season and spending time decorating. Back in the day she loved her animals on the farm.

She is survived by her husband Jim of Princeton; children, Janelle (Derek) DeWitt of Princeton; Jay (Sarah) Peterson of Princeton; grandchildren, Reed, Freya, Shelby and Finnegan, sister and brothers, Connie (Mark) Kelley of Sauk Rapids; Dennis (Brenda) Meyer of Cottage Grove, Oregon; Jeff (Kari) Meyer of Princeton.

She is preceded in death by her parents.