Susan M. Secord, 62, Foley

April 11, 1961 - October 9, 2023

Susan M. Secord, age 62, passed away October 9, 2023 due to health issues. Christian Mass of burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Church, Foley; Friday, October 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 10-11 at the church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity Provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Susan was born, April 11, 1961 to Alden & Janet (Ratka) Secord in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Foley High School; Class of 1979. She furthered her education at St. Cloud State University. She worked in the business world as an accountant. Later she became a life coach and did homeopathic consulting. She enjoyed time with family and friends, especially playing cards. She took pride in researching family history.

Susan is survived by her father and siblings Deb (Dan) Hennek, Foley; Barb (Fritz) Hoffmann, Kimball; Mary (Jerry) Orth, Clearwater; Wayne (Dorothy) Secord, St. Cloud; Paul Secord, Foley; Sharon (Doni) Martin, Foley; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother.