Susan “Kay” Pflepsen, 92, St. Cloud

September 11, 1931 - January 27, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Susan “Kay” Pflepsen, age 92, of St. Cloud. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Thursday at church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Kay was born on September 11, 1931 in Clara City, MN to Nicholas and Clara (Eischen) Straus. She grew up on a farm with her 5 siblings.

Kay passed away on January 27, 2024 and was reunited with the love of her life, Lee.

Kay attended Clara City High School and graduated in 1949. She continued her Education at the College of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, MN. After receiving her degree, she was employed by Dr. John Beuning in St. Cloud for 20 years. She later worked for St. Cloud Health Department, Fingerhut and ARIA.

She married LeRoy (Lee) Pflepsen on September 24, 1954 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud, MN. The first years of their marriage, they made their home in Faribault, MN and moved back to St. Cloud in 1964.

Kay was a member of St. Peter’s Church, Christian Women’s, St. Peter’s Choir and the VFW Auxiliary.

Kay enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing cards, baking chocolate chip cookies and visiting her friends. Most of all she enjoyed her time at the lake with the family and all family gatherings.

She is survived by her children: Karen (Tom) Marthaler, Peggy (Gary) Putz and Tom (Kenley Hoover) Pflepsen, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and sister, Mary (Paul) Juckel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee, April 4, 2002, her parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

In lieu of flowers memorials will be distributed to Kay’s favorite charities.