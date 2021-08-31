Survey: Summer Tourism Strong Across Minnesota

UNDATED -- A new survey shows the summer tourism season was strong across the state.

Explore Minnesota interim state tourism director, Leann Kispert says the majority of Minnesota businesses reported growing or stable financial health.

But there is a story behind the numbers as well and that story is mixed. Only about 34-percent of our businesses reported to be at pre-pandemic business levels. It is a great indicator that things are definitely moving in the right direction and there are clearly bright spots in the industry.

The fall tourism season is also expected to be brisk across the state.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.