Summertime By George Sets New Attendance Record

ST. CLOUD -- We really love our outdoor music concerts both nationally and locally. A national study released this week says attendance at outdoor festivals increased by 3.4 percent from 2012 to 2017. Just over 24 percent of U.S. adults said they attended an outdoor concert last year.

Meanwhile, here in the St. Cloud Metro area, we've been enjoying the Summertime By George concert series for eight years now. This year set a record for total attendance with 125,990 people -- and that includes one rainout.

The Fabulous Armadillos concert on August 29th drew the biggest crowd ever with 19,170 in attendance.

Rotary spokesman Dave Tripp says they're excited to see that the concerts continue to be well received by the community.

We're really thrilled to see a lot of the numbers for the entire summer. Especially in August we just had some really gorgeous beautiful nights. That's when people love to come out and enjoy a summer evening.

The previous total attendance record was in 2016 with 123,630 people. 2017 was down a bit because they had two rainouts.

Back in 2011, the first year of the series, they had 45,300 people attend.