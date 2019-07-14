Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Roll Through Morrison County

UNDATED -- Residents in Morrison County had heavy rain showers pass through Sunday night.

The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning for Morrison County from about 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Parts of Morrison County and Benton County were also in a tornado warning from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Storms capable of producing a tornado were located in Pierz moving east at 60 mph. The storm could have produced half dollar size hail.

There is a chance we could have more strong storms redevelop late Sunday night into Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Benton, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Morrison, Renville, Sherburne, Stearns, Sibley, Todd and Wright until 12:00 a.m. Monday