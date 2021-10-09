Strong to Severe Storms Possible Across Central Minnesota

The National Weather Service says a threat of severe weather exists across Central Minnesota from late this afternoon through the overnight hours.

Most of western and central Minnesota is included in a 'slight' risk area (2 out of 5), with an expanded 'marginal' risk (1 out of 5) for most of the remaining areas of Minnesota.

The main risks today will be heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds with a few tornadoes also possible.

National Weather Service

The chance of thunderstorms looks to arrive mainly after 3 pm this afternoon, with the window for storm possibilities wrapping up mainly before 4 am Sunday morning.

Remain weather aware later today and tonight, and have multiple ways to receive warnings, including one that will wake you up at night.

From the National Weather Service this morning: If you have plans to be outdoors enjoying another unseasonably warm October Saturday, remain weather aware! There is a chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon into the overnight hours. Large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes are all possible.

