UNDATED -- A few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning as a frontal boundary moves northward from Iowa.

Later Wednesday afternoon, a complex of thunderstorms are expected to develop across eastern Nebraska, and move north-northeast toward southwest Minnesota.

These storms are expected to intensify as they move into Minnesota.

Severe Thunderstorms are possible Thursday along with heat and humidity building.