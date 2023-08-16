Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Wednesday

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered storms, some severe, will develop along a cold front later Wednesday afternoon.

National Weather Service
Damaging wind and large hail are possible in eastern and southern Minnesota and western and northern Wisconsin.

The storms will end later Wednesday evening as the front moves east.

Thursday will be cooler and sunny, but winds will still be breezy.

Climate Prediction Center
Looking ahead, a heat wave is anticipated to begin Saturday and continue into next week.

