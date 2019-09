UNDATED -- Monday night's storms knocked out power for thousands of Minnesotans.

Xcel Energy says they have over 5,000 customers without power as of 6:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, East Central Energy says they had over 2,000 members without power immediately after the storm. East Central says they had restored power to all but 160 customers by 6:00 a.m. Those are mostly in the Milaca area.