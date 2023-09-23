Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Periods of moderate to heavy rain are possible at times with some storms through Sunday.

Generalized rainfall amounts through Sunday will be 1-2" though locally higher amounts are possible.

However, due to the ongoing drought, soils are able to handle plenty of rain so flooding concerns are minimal.

A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon/evening, especially across southwest Minnesota.

All modes of severe weather are possible for this afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

We've had just one-tenth of an inch of rain in St. Cloud so far in September. That's 2.18 inches below normal. We're nearly five inches below normal for precipitation for the entire year.

