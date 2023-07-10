Strong Storm Threat in Minnesota on Monday

Strong Storm Threat in Minnesota on Monday

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A few strong to severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening.

National Weather Service
The initial storms could be supercell thunderstorms producing large hail, which also have a small tornado risk.

Wisconsin is under the highest threat.

