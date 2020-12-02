STRIDE Academy Creates Fund for Students, Families in Need

ST. CLOUD – A new fund has been established to help meet the needs of struggling STRIDE Academy students and their families.

The SACER Fund currently includes a $4,000 grant from the Initiative Foundation along with $1,000 from the school’s parent/teacher organization and $1,100 from private donors.

STRIDE Academy, located in St. Cloud, is a charter school for grades K-7. Around 80 percent of students are eligible for free and reduced lunch, according to board member Sara Fromm.

“Many of our families are challenged by food insecurity, frequent interruptions in utilities due to a lack of funds and chronic struggles with ensuring permanent housing,” Fromm said. “Stride Academy is a community and as a community, we believe in supporting one another. We know that many families are struggling in general and that COVID has added an additional devastating challenge.”

Dollars from the SACER Fund will go toward grocery and fuel gift cards, along with winter gear and other clothing for those in need.

To learn more, visit STRIDE's GiveMN web page.