STRIDE Academy Adding 7th Grade This Fall, 8th Grade By 2020

ST. CLOUD -- STRIDE Academy will be adding another grade level to their school starting this fall.

The Board of Directors voted Thursday night to add 7th grade to their curriculum.

Executive Director Eric Williams says the school's expansion into the middle grades will created a smoother transition for students as they move to high school.

"Families have been asking for the school to build a path for their kids from kindergarten through 8th grade and we are thrilled to expand our school to the middle levels."

The school will offer two sections of 7th grade with 24 students per section. Williams says current sixth-grade students will automatically be offered a seat in seventh grade.

The board also anticipates adding 8th grade by the 2020 school year.

STRIDE Academy currently has 362 students in kindergarten through 6th grade.