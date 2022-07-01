New Stride Academy Executive Director Focused on Student Success

ST. CLOUD -- It's the first day on the job for the new Executive Director of STRIDE Academy.

Eric Skanson has been in education for the past 21 years, most recently working as principal of Cold Spring Elementary.

He says throughout his career he's had a passion for helping students succeed and looks forward to utilizing that passion in new innovative ways.

I've seen a lot of different systems and approaches to policy and procedures. I think my experience from that standpoint will benefit well to come in and bring in some new ideas and innovations.

Skanson says some of his personal goals this summer includes getting to know his staff, and growing the schools relationships within the community.

He says while it was a tough decision to leave ROCORI, he's excited to be apart of the success Stride has achieved in recent years.

It felt like the right thing to be a part of. It's an exciting opportunity and exciting time. I love it and I'm looking forward to being a part of Stride.

Skanson says they are seeing strong enrollment numbers as they head into the 2022-23 school year and want to continue to develop their middle school programming.

He says the school board is also looking at buying some land for a possible future expansion, however those plans are still in the early stages.

Skanson replaces Eric Williams who retired at the end of the school year. Stride Academy is a K-8 public charter school on the South side of St. Cloud.