STRIDE Selects New Principal, Assistant Principal

ST. CLOUD -- STRIDE Academy has selected their new principal and assistant principal.

The St. Cloud charter school announced Sunday they have selected Gwen Rosha Anderson as their new principal. She is set to start on July 1st, following the retirement of current principal Diane Moeller.

Anderson has worked in education for nearly 20 years and will be graduating with a doctorate in Educational Administration and Leadership in May.

The academy also selected current Dean of Students Nathan Schwieters to be the next Assistant Principal. He has worked at the school for a number of years, starting as a paraprofessional.

Schwieters has 15 years of experience as a teacher, his Principal and Superintendent license, and recently completed his Certification of Educational Administration.