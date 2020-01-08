STRIDE Academy Principal Announces Retirement

ST. CLOUD -- The principal at STRIDE Academy in St. Cloud has announced her retirement. Diane Moeller's last day will be at the end of this school year on June 30th.

Moeller was asked to lead STRIDE through a time when the school's survival was in serious question. The school's authorizer gave them a one-year contract extension to stabilize. Moeller's original plan was to step in as principal for one year but ended up staying for three years.

Moeller began her career in education as a teacher in the ROCORI school district, where she taught 3rd grade for 21 years. Moeller also worked for District 742 as the principal at Kennedy in St. Joseph and as Assistant Superintendent.

STRIDE Academy Executive Director Eric Williams says planning for hiring a new principal has already begun, with interviews for the position beginning in mid-March.

He says STRIDE plans to add 8th grade next year and enrollment will be just over 500 students.