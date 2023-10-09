Closed Waite Park School Could Soon Get New Life

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A long-closed school in Waite Park could soon be getting new life. The Waite Park Planning Commission will vote Tuesday night on a conditional use permit for the St. Joseph School building.

St. Robert Bellarmine Church and Academy, currently located at 430 8th Ave. South, St. Cloud, has filed for a conditional use permit for the property located at 108 6th Avenue North in Waite Park. The application says the building would be used as a K through 12 private faith-based school, with a current enrollment of 110 students and a half dozen staff members.

The school would start with six to ten small classrooms, several offices, and use of the existing gym, and outdoor play area. The enrollment at the St. Robert Bellarmine School has begun to exceed the capacity of their existing space.

The church intends to purchase the building, contingent upon approval of the conditional use permit. They would have five years to pave the parking lot if the permit is approved. The existing parking lot is gravel, and the city ordinance requires it to be paved.

The All Saints Academy closed the St. Joseph School at the end of 2014, the building has most recently been used as day care.

