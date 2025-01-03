A huge storm is shaping-up to sweep from the Rockies into the Central Plains, South and Eastern coast as soon as this weekend.

But it's not expected to impact Minnesota much.

In fact, while it will remain cold this weekend with highs in the single digits and lows in the negative single digits, the snow and ice and thunderstorms will remain south of the Land of 10,000 Lakes, according to AccuWeather.

The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly sunny skies for the St. Cloud area during the day with a high of 7 on Saturday and wind chills as low as -16.

Saturday night, expect mostly cloudy skies with actual temps of -5 and wind chills as low as -13.

On Sunday, lots of sunshine and a high of 9.

And Sunday night is expected to bring a few clouds and a low of around -2.

That sort of forecast is expected for the next 7 days or so.

The Weather Channel's Extended Forecast for St. Cloud expects temps in the upper 20s starting next Saturday (January 11th) and for daytime temps to remain in the 20s and nighttime lows dipping into the teens.

At least that's the forecasting NOW.

Stay tuned and bundle up. It's going to be cold for a while.