Keep Warm and Safe Minnesota! Under a Winter Storm Warning

Welcome to December 21, the first day of winter and to celebrate, mother nature has decided we need a winter storm warning and extremely cold temps.

Get our free mobile app

In all seriousness, be safe and try to stay warm and if you don't have to be out there, stay put! National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday stating;

Accumulating snow Wednesday followed by blizzard and dangerously cold conditions Thursday and Friday...Travel Thursday afternoon through Friday night could be impossible and life-threatening... Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night.

Image Credit: US National Weather Service Twin Cities Minnesota via Facebook Image Credit: US National Weather Service Twin Cities Minnesota via Facebook loading...

NWS then announced A winter storm watch will:

On top of all of that will will be under a Wind Chill Watch as well that goes

Get our free mobile app

As for travel for the holidays, be careful if you must. They have warned

...Travel Thursday afternoon through Friday night could be impossible and life-threatening...

You can guarantee that the plows will be out there the best they can. As shared via the Minnesota Department of Transportation a few days ago on their Facebook page:

Our tow plows and snowplows cover a lot of highway-- we maintain 30,000+ lane miles statewide. It's been a busy week for MnDOT drivers, but our work isn't done yet. Watch out for crews as they continue clean-up work through the weekend. Stay back to stay safe!



With over 800 plows across the state, you know they'll be doing their best, just do your part and being safe over the holidays!

Head HERE to see weather anytime on our site or head HERE for the latest on weather closings.

Places for Central Minnesotans to Visit in Hawaii

How To Make Your Gifts Look Amazing