AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon.

Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later.

Officers used spike strips and the truck went into the ditch. The driver was taken into custody without incident, and no other vehicles were damaged.

This incident remains under investigation.