Steven “Steve” Richard Blitvich, 65, St. Cloud

March 29, 1957 – August 20, 2022

Steven Richard Blitvich, 65, of St. Cloud MN, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 surrounded by loved ones, after a short, but difficult battle with cancer.

A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Steve was born on March 29, 1957, to Richard and Marilyn Blitvich in St. Cloud MN. After Steve graduated from Tech High School in 1975, he went on to St. Cloud Technical College, but he never strayed far from the family business, Sammy’s Pizza. Steve loved running Sammy’s, especially his interactions with customers, many of whom became friends, and family at the shop. It was also at Sammy’s, while both worked there, that he met Rebecca (Becky) Knutson, the love of his life. Steve and Becky married on August 23, 1987 and went on to have two boys, Alexander (Alex) and Nicholas (Nick). During those years, when away from work, Steve enjoyed playing golf and fishing.

After leaving Sammy’s, Steve worked for an equipment auction company until he retired. Since retiring, Steve led a quiet life and focused on spending quality time with his family, taking walks with his dog, and catching the occasional video cam of wild deer. A highlight of Steve's last years is how much he enjoyed babysitting his granddaughter, Raelyn, who always put a smile on his face. He was really looking forward to becoming a grandfather again come November.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Blitvich of St Cloud MN; his two sons Alex Blitvich of St. Cloud MN and Nick (Kelli Tobin) Blitvich of Moorhead MN; his granddaughter Raelyn Blitvich of Moorhead MN; his father Richard Blitvich of St. Cloud MN; his brother Tom (Pilar) Blitvich of Cornelius NC, sisters Roxanne (Dwight) Anderson of Escondido CA; Suzanne Blitvich of St. Cloud, MN; and six nieces and six nephews.

Steve was predeceased by his mother Marilyn (Peggy) Blitvich and his brother Joseph (Joe) Blitvich.