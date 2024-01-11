Steven “Steve” D. Smith, 63, Becker

August 28, 1960 - January 8, 2024

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 12, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Steven D. Smith, 63 who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Steve was born August 28, 1960 in Minneapolis to William and Darlene (Norquist) Smith. After High School he joined the National Guard. He married Gloria Jean Prior on September 22, 1984 and they had 4 children, Chasidy, Mike, Nick, and Derick. Steve was a carpenter and woodworker and was self-employed for his entire life. He enjoyed being in the outdoors especially fishing and hunting. He was great with kids, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Steve liked to fix things around the house and enjoyed being in the kitchen baking new creations and desserts for his family.

Steve is survived by his mother, Darlene of Silver Creek; children, Chasidy (David) Bjorklund of St. Anthony, Mike Ronke of Clearwater, Nick (Heather) Smith of Clear Lake, Derick (Shaun) Stimpert of St. Cloud; 9 grandchildren; brothers, Bill Smith of South Haven, Tim (LuAnn) Smith of Columbia Heights; sister, Rebecca Roepke of Silver Creek; partner, Rita Kiffmeyer of Becker; Rita’s children, Jeff Rose of Glencoe, Shaun Rose of Becker, Brandon (Vicky) Rose of Becker, Ashley (Kenny) Free of Clear Lake; and Rita’s 8 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria on December 4, 1996 and father, William on June 6, 1986.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Please send memorials to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home 14264 Bank St. Becker, MN 55308