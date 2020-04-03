Steven “Pete” Roske, 70, Foley

January 30, 1950 - April 2, 2020

Steve "Pete" Roske, age 70, of Foley passed away on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at St. Benedictine's Nursing home. He was born on January 30th, 1950 to Leo and Irene (Lehmeier) Roske in St. Cloud.

Pete was a happy go lucky guy that truly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a heart of gold and was a very giving man. He was always joking around and loved to cook. He worked on the family farm and lost in arm in a farming accident 30 years ago. But that never held him back from doing anything. He never complained he just carried on the best that he could and did so very well.

His memories will be cherished by his sisters; Sharon (Richard) Winscher, Little Falls; Sandy (Roman) Kieffer, Foley; Susan (Douglas) Oasheim, Boulder CO.; great nephew and little buddy, Gauge Kieffer; nieces, Sheila Schraut and Becky Stoner; nephews, Mark Kieffer; Matt (Nadine Ostlund) Kieffer; Travis Oasheim, Scott Winscher; Ronnie Winscher and many other relatives.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Cloud Hospital and St. Benedictine Nursing Home for all the care and support we received the past few weeks.

There will be a small private family burial.