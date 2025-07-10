August 10, 1952 - July 7, 2025

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Home in Little Falls for Steven Michels who passed away on July 7, 2025 in Baxter, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will be at St. Edwards Catholic Cemetery in Elmdale, MN.

Steven was born on August 10, 1952 in Eau Claire, WI to Ralph and Bernice (Schwortz) Michels. He lived in Zimmerman and was united in marriage to Cheryl Cichon on September 10, 2004. Steven worked as a welder and machine operator for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and spending time with his family. Steven was most proud of being a grandpa to his two granddaughters, Allison and Millie.

Steven is survived by his daughter, Jaime (Ryan) Johnson of Zimmerman; brother, Edward (Darlene) of Eau Claire, WI; and granddaughters, Allison and Millie. He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Cheryl; and siblings, Jerry Michels and Mary Lou Michels.