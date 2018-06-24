Steven J. Krystosek, 53, Holdingford

November 23, 1964 - June 22, 2018

Steven Krystosek loading...

Mass of Christian burial for Steven J. Krystosek, age 53 of Holdingford will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 27 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Fr. Glenn Krystosek and Fr. Eugene Doyle will officiate, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Steven died at his home on Friday of natural causes. There will be a time for family and friends to gather after 9:30 AM until the time of the service Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Steven was born November 23, 1964 in St. Cloud to Eugene and Evelyn (Schlichting) Krystosek. He has lived his entire life on the family farm near Holdingford/Opole. He worked for Service Master and he was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and was active in the Koinonia retreat program for a number of years. He was a graduate of Holdingford High School and attended Junior College at Crosier Seminary in Onamia, MN.

Steven enjoyed a simple life, but had a wide array of interests, many centered around his Polish heritage and the family farm, both of which he was very proud. He carried on the family tradition of baking coffee cake, bread and making sauerkraut, was an expert on his extended family history, loved antiques, threshing shows, old time music and made many trips to Medora, ND to enjoy the Old West. Steven took great pride in his beautiful flower gardens at his home. He had a good sense of humor, but most of all will be remembered by his family for his strong religious faith.

Steven is survived by his brothers and sisters; Rose (Forest) Reichel, Royalton; Jane (Dale) Pulis, Sauk Rapids; Fr. Glenn Krystosek, Paynesville; Allen (Linda) Krystosek, Maple Grove; Dale Krystosek, Mendota Heights; Patricia Krystosek, Holdingford and Terri (Dan) Weyer, Bowlus. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Evelyn Krystosek and infant siblings, Walter and Evelyn Krystosek.

Steven’s family would like to extend sincere thanks to these individuals and agencies that responded on Friday afternoon at the family farm – Holdingford Fire and Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance, Stearns County Sheriff’s Department, Father Gene Doyle and Father Tom Becker.