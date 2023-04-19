Steve A. Himsl, 67, Avon

October 7, 1955 - April 14, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Steve E. Himsl, age 67, of Avon, who passed away on April 14, 2023, after a seven-month courageous battle with cancer, never losing his sense of humor or determination to beat cancer. Reverend Gregory Miller, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Benedict’s Parish Cemetery in Avon.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, all at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon.

Steve was born on October 7, 1955 to Eldred and Rose (Knoblach) Himsl in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up on the family century farm between Avon and St. John’s University in Collegeville. Steve worked as a welder/fabricator/mechanic working at Earls Welding/North Central Coach for 15 years and then at Landwehr Construction for 25 years retiring at the age of 62. After a year of free time (and much fishing) he began working for the City of Waite Park for one year. At 65 he officially retired so he could fish, smoke cigarettes, drink coffee and watch the cars go by (along with his companions Cash and Whiskey).

Steve met Pam (Pogatchnik) in 1978. After four months they knew they were getting married. They were married on October 6, 1979, and were blessed with two children, Jesse and Callie, who were his greatest joy. Family was so important to Steve. He showed Jesse everything outdoors and Callie had him wrapped around her finger from the day she was born. He was always present in their lives whether hunting, fishing, playing “sharky” or just hanging out watching TV. He attended as many Little League softball, baseball, football, swim meets and cheerleading events as possible. As adults he supported them, sometimes shaking his head, in wherever life took them.

When Callie married Bekenson he felt he had gained another son. Their daughter Nova was so special to him, and he was looking forward to meeting her little sister due in September.

Steve was proud to purchase the family farm and spent many hours cutting wood and taking out the 4-wheeler to check things out. He loved hunting; Pheasants being his favorite. The annual gathering of deer hunters, with their families, has been a tradition for several decades. Even though he was allergic to fish, he made many trips to Canada to fish. Area lakes were a favorite, but he preferred ice fishing above summer fishing, never wearing gloves.

Steve and Pam took many trips over the years to Las Vegas, Disneyworld, Alaska, Brainerd, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Florida and California.

They enjoyed many indoor and outdoor concerts, Sunday drives stopping for ice cream in St. Anna, visiting with family and friends or just sitting on the deck watching wildlife. Their annual 4th of July gathering of family and friends they hosted was always eagerly looked forward to.

Steve will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his ability to let you know his thoughts, his blue eyes, flannel shirts, blue jeans, cigarettes and coffee. And yes, his “colorful language.”

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 and ½ years, Pam; daughter, Callie (Bekenson) Pierre; granddaughter, Nova and one granddaughter on the way; brother, John (Judy); sisters, Karen (Dick) Hirdler, Roseanne (Larry) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Jesse in 2010.

A special thank you to the staff of the CentraCare Coborn Cancer Center and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Steve.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

In honor of Steve, feel free to wear jeans and a flannel shirt or t-shirt.