August 29, 1936 - July 9, 2025

Stephen Frank Sobania, 88-year-old resident of Royalton, passed away on Wednesday, July 9th, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 15th, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Stephen will be buried with his wife Clarice at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, July 18th, at the Minnesota State Veterans’ Cemetery in Little Falls.

Steve was born on the family farm in Bellevue on August 29th, 1936 to the late Anna (Kaiser) and William Sobania. He attended Royalton High School and graduated in 1954. After graduating from high school, Steve joined the army and served his country for several years. In the military, he worked as the company photographer and radio operator. Steve was united in marriage to Clarice Girgen on August 16th, 1958. The couple made their home in the Twin Cities for several years before returning to Bellevue. They purchased the Sobania family farm, where they raised their five children in the very farmhouse where Steve had grown up.

Steve was the very definition of a hard worker, often holding down two jobs to provide for his family. While farming, he worked at Crestliner and then Larson Boatworks, along with maintaining roadways for Bellevue Township. After the Boatworks, he worked for Horeshoe Farms while continuing to work for the township. After selling the family farm, Steve and Clarice moved to North Prairie, where Steve worked at Scepaniak and Astech Corp until he retired.

When not working, Steve enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing softball with his children. He had a knack for growing a remarkable garden, filling it with an array of vegetables that he generously shared with friends and family. When asked how he would get his vegetables to grow so big, he would always say with a smile, “It’s a secret.”

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Laura Sobania of Rice, Linda Larson of Coon Rapids, Charlie Sobania of Royalton, and Leann (Lisa) Sobania of Brainerd; brothers, Elmer Sobania of Sauk Centre, Joe Sobania of Sartell, and Tom Sobania of Little Falls; sister, Regina Kostek of Sauk Rapids, and Mary Lee Scmitz of Cold Spring; seven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna; wife, Clarice; sons, John and Matt (Neddie); brothers, Louis Sobania, Ed Sobania, and John Sobania; and son-in-law Russell Gronau.