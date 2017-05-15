Stephen Bieniek, 93, Sartell, formerly of Holdingford

December 16, 1923 - May 12, 2017

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Stephen Bieniek, age 93 of Sartell, formerly of Holdingford, will be 12:00 Noon, Thursday, May 18 at the Church of All Saints, St. Hedwig in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Stephen died May 12 at the Country Manor Care Center in Sartell. There will be a visitation after 11:00 AM, Thursday at the church in Holdingford. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Stephen was born December 16, 1923 in Holdingford to Joseph and Agnes (Nowak) Bieniek. He grew up in Holdingford served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific during WWII from 1943 – 1945. He moved to St. Paul. Stephen worked for the whirlpool Corporation for 49 years. He moved back to Holdingford and was a farmer. He was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Hedwig.

Stephen is survived by his sister, Sr. Joelle Bieniek, OSF of Little Falls, and many nieces and nephews.