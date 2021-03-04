Stearns, Sherburne County Residents Among 14 COVID Deaths

ST. PAUL -- A Stearns and Sherburne County resident accounted for two of the 14 reported COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health the state death total is at 6,521.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there was also an increase in new positive cases of the virus, with 949.

Locally, Stearns County had 20 new cases, Sherburne County had 19 and Benton County had 3.

There has been over 487,300 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.