Stearns History Museum to Transform Into WWII Site

ST. CLOUD -- You can experience what life was like for soldiers serving in World War II, and on the American home front, with an interactive exhibit. Stearns History Museum is hosting "At War and At Home: The WWII Experience" next weekend.

Spokesman Eric Cheever says reenactors will portray U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps personnel.

We've got different scenarios, we've got the Pacific Theater on one side of the building and then on the other side of the building we've got people setting up an ETO battle of France in the late summer of '44.

Visitors will also learn about the difference between the European and Pacific Theaters, and watch equipment and tactical demonstrations.

The Stearns History Museum grounds will transform back to 1945 complete with authentic military encampments and equipment, including a Sherman tank

Photo courtesy of the Stearns History Museum

Spokeswoman Caitlin Carlson says they also want kids to learn how everyone back here at home was also involved in the war effort.

A scrap drive scavenger hunt and little explanations why and what did that help. We're going to have someone doing ration cooking demonstrations and handing out ration card recipes. It is all focused on what did kids do to help out.

Photo courtesy of the Stearns History Museum

The event is next Friday, June 14th from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and next Saturday, June 15th from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The event is $10 for adults, $6 for kids, and $5 for museum members.