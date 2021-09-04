Stearns History Museum Starting New Business Membership

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns History Museum is starting a new business membership program.

For $100 a year, businesses will get free admission to the museum for owners and managers, 25 percent off one room rentals, and $10 off family memberships for employees.

The museum promotes local business history, and has more than 40-thousand files and 700-thousand photographs to help companies research and archive their histories.

The Stearns History Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.