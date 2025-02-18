Stearns History Museum Launching Fix-It Clinics

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum is looking for people who are handy and have some extra time to put those skills to use.

The museum is partnering with Reuse Minnesota to host a number of Fix-It Clinics aimed at helping people repair their items, reduce waste, and share valuable skills with the community.

The Fix-It Clinics will be hosted by the Stearns History Museum and will include four regional partners, Chisago County, Dodge County, Olmsted County, and Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management.

The clinics will be held once per quarter and are supported through a Statewide Waste Reduction and Reuse grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

If you're interested in volunteering, fill out the volunteer interest form.

