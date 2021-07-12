Stearns History Museum Hosting Month Long Kids Series

The Stearns History Museum in St. Cloud will be hosting a new four-week-long series featuring kids activities starting Thursday, July 15.

The series is every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It's open to children of all ages but is a best fit for kids ages 7 to 13, according to their website. A parent, guardian or chaperon is required to attend the event with each child.

The first in the series titled 'Live Like Pioneers' gets underway July 15 and will show kids what it was like to live as a pioneer in Minnesota. Attendees will get a taste of what life was like for children in the 1800s. Yes, that means chores. Kids will be collecting eggs, doing laundry, mending clothes, churning butter and more. There's also a kids craft project they'll be able to take home with them after the event.

Thursday, July 22nd will be a repeat week of 'live Like Pioneers'.

The third week of the series starts Thursday, July 29. Kids will be able to 'dig like archaeologists'. If you've got a dinosaur enthusiast at home, this event might be the perfect fit. They'll be able to dive deep into the history underneath their feet. Be prepared to get a little dirty during an excavation.

The final week wraps up with a repeat of 'Dig Like Archeologists' on Thursday, August 5. If you're interested in attending any of the events, you can register by calling 320-253-8424 or email the museum's program director Caitlin Carlson at ccarlson@stearns-museum.org.

Admission is $10 per child for each program. It's only $5 for those with a Stearns History Museum Family Membership.

The Stearns History Museum is located at 235 South 33rd Avenue South in St. Cloud.

