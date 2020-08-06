Stearns Electric Trust Passes $2.5 Million in Donations

MELROSE -- Stearns Electric's Operation Round-Up program has written out over $2.5 million in checks to local non-profits. The company says since the program was started in 1993 they've donated $2.55 million to nearly 4,900 organizations.

Stearns Electric Association gives its members the option to round up their electric bill to the nearest dollar, those funds are then placed in a trust fund.

Last month the Trust Board Directors awarded 43 organizations funds between $250 and $2,000 totaling $28,500.