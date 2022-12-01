Stearns Electric Makes Holiday Donation

MELROSE (WJON News) - The 15th annual charity event from Stearns Electric has raised thousands for a local cancer charity.

Every year, Stearns Electric employees hold a silent auction and raffles to raise money and then vote to support a local charity.

This year, a check for almost $6,000 was presented to the INDY Foundation, a local organization that helps people battling cancer throughout central Minnesota.

Since 2008, Stearns Electric and its employees have raised over $50,000 and donated it to 15 local organizations.