Enjoy A Look at this Year’s “Touch the Truck” in St. Cloud [Gallery]
Nothing warms my heart more than a good community event that benefits a charity, especially when it's as fun as this year's 3rd Annual "Touch the Truck" put on by Minser Chiropractic Clinic. But the icing on the cake was that the proceeds benefitted the Minnesota based organization Indy Foundation and their incredible cause.
The fun could not have been possible without the support of the community who really showed up with some awesome trucks for kids to explore, climb into, honk the horns, hear the sirens and just touch. Here is a look at who was there.
St. Cloud Police Department
St. Cloud Fire Department
Knife River
Rock On Trucks
Brenny Transportation
Fausone Racing
Lions Fitness
ATS - Anderson Trucking Service
Farm Rite Equipment of St. Cloud
Saldana Excavating & Aggregates Inc.
Collins Brothers Towing
Lastly, we can't forget our fearless leaders of the event, Minser Chiropractic Clinic and the volunteers at INDY Foundation!
Thank you to everyone who came out and made it a success and look forward to seeing you next time!
