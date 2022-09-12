Enjoy A Look at this Year&#8217;s &#8220;Touch the Truck&#8221; in St. Cloud [Gallery]

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Nothing warms my heart more than a good community event that benefits a charity, especially when it's as fun as this year's 3rd Annual "Touch the Truck" put on by Minser Chiropractic Clinic. But the icing on the cake was that the proceeds benefitted the Minnesota based organization Indy Foundation and their incredible cause.

The fun could not have been possible without the support of the community who really showed up with some awesome trucks for kids to explore, climb into, honk the horns, hear the sirens and just touch. Here is a look at who was there.

St. Cloud Police Department

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
St. Cloud Fire Department

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Knife River

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Rock On Trucks

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Brenny Transportation

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Fausone Racing

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Lions Fitness

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
ATS - Anderson Trucking Service

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Farm Rite Equipment of St. Cloud

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Saldana Excavating & Aggregates Inc.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Collins Brothers Towing

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Lastly, we can't forget our fearless leaders of the event, Minser Chiropractic Clinic and the volunteers at INDY Foundation!

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM
Thank you to everyone who came out and made it a success and look forward to seeing you next time!

