Kids Get Hands-On at 2nd Annual Touch the Truck [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Families had the opportunity to get up close and personal with vehicles of all kinds while raising money for local kids on Friday night.

Minser Chiropractic Clinic hosted their second annual Touch the Truck event in the parking lot of the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud.

The event featured a variety of trucks and emergency vehicles from dump trucks to police cars. All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Feeding Area Children Together, a local organization that provides food on weekends for students who rely on school lunches during the week.

This school year FACT expects to serve about 140 local students for 38 weeks or about 143,000 meals.