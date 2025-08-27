Ten New Weather Stations to Aid Stearns County Preparedness

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is boosting its severe weather preparedness.

The county is partnering with the Public Safety Foundation to add 10 new weather stations throughout the county to collect data.

The new anemometers will add to the eight existing weather stations that monitor wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, and precipitation.

The technology helps first responders and emergency planners make quick, informed decisions during severe weather events.

The Public Safety Foundation is covering the $2,000 cost for the equipment.

The communities getting the new equipment are Kimball, St. Augusta, Cold Spring, St. Martin, Albany, Freeport, Melrose, Sauk Centre, Belgrade, and Brooten.

The eight existing weather stations are located in Holdingford, St. Stephen, Richmond, Paynesville, New Munich, Greenwald, and two in St. Cloud.

